MOL Launches Business Alliance with Nippon Concept Corp. in U.S. for Transportation of Chemical Products Using Tank Containers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., MOL Logistics Co., Ltd., and Nippon Concept Corporation jointly established MOL Logistics (Tank Containers) to introduce chemical product transport using tank containers in the U.S. in February 2022, following the launch of the service in Asia last year.

MOL, MLG and Nichicon established MLGTC in June 2021 and began overseas agency services for Nichicon. Through MLGTC, we have expanded and enhanced chemical product transport using Nichicon’s tank containers.

In the U.S., Nichicon established its wholly-owned subsidiary Nippon Concept America, LLC, in Houston, Texas, in February 2012 and developed the business as a sales hub serving the U.S.

MLG has enhanced chemical product transport business with Nichicon’s tank containers, with MLG subsidiaries providing overseas agency services for Nichicon in a total of nine countries and regions (Mexico, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, India, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong), with a strong focus on Asia.

With the chemical product transport market expected to grow, MLGTC will provide innovative service to current customers as well as expand ties with potential customers, with MLG supporting Nichicon’s business through its 14 branches in the U.S.

In the future, MLGTC will expand the partnership areas around the world including Europe to maximize synergistic effects by combining Nichicon’s high-quality chemical product transport services and MLG’s global networks , with the aim of developing safer, higher-quality, and stress-free chemical product transport services on a global scale.

MOL continually engages in safe transport of chemical products using low-environmental-impact ISO tank containers. The company positions this field as one of the pillars of its logistics business, from the viewpoint of the environmental strategies set in the “Rolling Plan 2021” management plan.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines