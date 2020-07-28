MOL listed on ESG/RI Index: FTSE4 Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index for consecutive years

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL, President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) yesterday announced that the company has once again been selected in the FTSE4Good Index Series, the world’s major Environmental Social and Governance (ESG)/Responsible Investment (RI) index for 18 consecutive years since 2003, and FTSE Blossom Japan Index for 4 consecutive years since the index was developed in 2017.

Both Indexes are capital indices provided to ESG investors by FTSE Russell, which is a global index company owned by the London Stock Exchange. Companies must comply with the international criteria for environmental protection, social responsibility, corporate governance, to be chosen for the index and becomes a target investment for environmental, social, governance (ESG) funds. FTSE Blossom Japan Index which selects Japanese companies making a superior response to ESG issues, is also an index that Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) select for their ESG investments.

MOL Group will strive to become an excellent and resilient organization that will contribute to sustainable worldwide growth by leading the world shipping industry.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.