MOL, MAN ES and MES-M Sign Memorandum of Understanding aiming to order Ammonia Fueled Main Engine for Ships

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. signed the Memorandum of Understanding with MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES; CEO: Dr. Uwe Lauber; Headquarters: Augsburg) and Mitsui E&S Machinery, Ltd. (MES-M; President: Ichiro Tanaka; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) to target the signing of purchase contract of an ammonia fueled main engine which is currently under development by MAN ES.

Ammonia is one of the top candidates as next-generation clean fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide. MOL addresses environmental issues in accordance with the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1” (Note 1), and continually strives to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 and to deploy net zero emissions ocean-going vessels within the 2020s. MOL aim to order ammonia fueled main engine, a pioneer engine of net zero emission vessels aligned under this agreement, and to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.