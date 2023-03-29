MOL, Mazda Held Online Talk Event on International Women’s Day

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that on March 8, 2023, International Women’s Day (Note 1), MOL and Mazda Motor Corporation (President and CEO: Akira Marumoto; Headquarters: Aki-gun, Hiroshima Prefecture) jointly held an online talk event called “W Dialogue” for Mazda and MOL Group employees. A total of about 430 employees participated in the event, which was intended to provide an opportunity for them to think about gender equality and diversity.

In the first half of the event, host division leaders from both companies introduced their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives and sent a message of support for International Women’s Day. Tomiko Takeuchi, Mazda’s general manager of human resources, delivered a message underscoring the critical need for each and every employee to maximize their performance and create new value together by bonding with diverse people across industries under the keyword “Create with People.” Junko Moro, Chief Human Resource Officer at MOL, also spoke at the event, saying, “Careers develop through a chain of various roles and positions,” reminding the audience that there is a gap between Japan and the rest of the world, while recalling the history of women’s activities, and calling on everyone to think about this issue.

In the second half, four female employees from both companies took the stage for a panel discussion about their careers. Participants had many positive comments after the panelists shared their insights. It was a valuable opportunity for people from both companies to interact with role models across companies and industries, as they strive to create organizations in which diverse people can play active roles and shape the future for the next generation.

MOL Group will continue to create a workplace environment and corporate culture in which all employees can maximize their enthusiasm and vitality and combine diverse personalities and abilities.

[MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues]

MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-.”

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines