MOL, Namura Shipbuilding, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Acquire AiP for Large Ammonia-powered Ammonia Carrier- Major Step toward Enhanced Ammonia Transport Capacity

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that a large-size ammonia-powered ammonia carrier, under joint development by MOL, Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. since 2021 ,has received Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) approval in principle (AiP (Note 2)) for its ammonia fuel compatible design.

The companies are developing the vessel in anticipation of wide use of ammonia as a zero-carbon fuel and hydrogen carrier, and in response to further demand for ammonia fuel transitions in power plants. The carrier features larger cargo tanks than very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and very large ammonia carriers (VLACs), enabling low-emission transport and higher cargo capacity, while also using ammonia as fuel. In particular, it is a groundbreaking vessel in that it meets the restrictions on entry into major power plants in Japan, while maintaining specifications consistent with current VLGCs in terms of connections to power plants and ammonia supply terminals during loading and discharging.

ClassNK reviewed the basic plans and results of the hazard identification study (HAZID (Note 3)), reflecting in the basic design. This allows for the completion of the detailed design. In HAZID, the safety of ammonia toxicity, which is a major concern, was studied and evaluated as a top priority, and sufficient countermeasures have been implemented in the design.

The MOL Group aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, and will continue to work toward the realization of a decarbonized, low-carbon society in line with BLUE ACTION 2035 and MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2. The group aims to realize a sustainable society as an infrastructure company that supplies clean energy in addition to introducing clean alternative fuels.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines