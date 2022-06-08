MOL Opens Training Center for Dynamic Positioning System

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and MOL Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd. announced the launch of a Dynamic Positioning (DP) System training program, using a DP simulator (Note 1) installed on the ground floor of the MOL Head Office building.

As Japan’s first training center certified by the Nautical Institute (NI: Headquarters: U.K.) (Note 2), the training center offers the following training programs, and can issue certificates required for qualification as a DP Operator (DPO).

DP Introduction Course : For Basic DP operation

DP Simulator Course : For Applied DP operation

DP Sea Time Reduction Course : For Reducing days of sea time with DP operation

DP Revalidation Course : For Reducing days of sea time needed to renew DPO Certificate

DP Vessel Maintenance Course : For Onboard DP maintenance

MOLMEC has been managing and operating cable-laying ships owned by Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd. (KCS; President: Koji Ono; Headquarters: Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture) (Note 3). The company provides its own DP operation-related training programs for its crewmembers of cable-laying ships and related engineers. It is not only used for MOL Group internal training programs, but also for programs that meet a broad range of customer needs such as special-purpose vessels for offshore wind power and offshore development projects.

In addition, MOL Group will contribute to various port and habor improvement projects and navigation safety measures as well as offshore wind power-related projects, which will increase its significance in the future, to help protect the global environment.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd