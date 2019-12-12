MOL Orders 2 Next-generation ‘EeneX’ Coal Carriers – Aiming for Energy-efficient Transport Services

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. yesterday announced that the company has ordered two ‘EeneX’ next-generation coal carriers from Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (President: Eiichi Hiraga; Headquarters: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture).

The EeneX series was designed in pursuit of the optimal coal carrier for electric power companies in Japan. The two vessels MOL ordered will operate under contracts with Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER; President: Toshifumi Watanabe; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) and Hokuriku Electric Power Company (President: Yutaka Kanai; Toyama-shi, Toyama Prefecture), supplying coal from overseas to their power plants in Japan.

MOL anticipates ongoing orders for EeneX vessels and expects them to play a leading role in the MOL Group’s coal carrier business.

The EeneX carrier design reflects MOL’s proactive stance in providing safe, reliable, and stress-free transport of resources and energy.

Outline of EeneX

LOA: About 235m

Breadth: About 38m

Depth: About 20.05m

Deadweight tons: About 89,900MT

Main characteristics

Double-hull structure for all cargo holds Semi-box shaped hold Eliminated ballast hold (cargo holds only)



Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.