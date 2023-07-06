MOL Participates in WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced its participation, as the only Japanese shipping company, in the Annual Meeting of the New Champions (commonly known as “Summer Davos”) held by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China, from June 27-29. Through its activities with WEF, MOL has participated in the frameworks proposed or established in the forum.

From MOL, President & CEO Takeshi Hashimoto, Executive Officer Miwako Ando, and Chief Country Representative of China and Associate Executive Officer Senji Tokumoto attended this year’s Summer Davos.

The Summer Davos is an international conference hosted by the WEF, where leaders from the world’s economic, political, and academic worlds, especially from Asia, gather for in-depth discussions on addressing a range of global issues. This is the second-largest meeting of the WEF, following the Davos Meeting held every January in Davos, Switzerland. The last summer session was held in 2019, after which it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1,500 participants from international organizations and companies gathered to discuss topics such as climate change and post-COVID-19 consumer behavior.

President & CEO Hashimoto served as panelist in the “Navigating the Climate-Trade Nexus” session held on June 27. In this session, amidst discussions about the friction and business opportunities created by national government-sponsored legislation aimed at stimulating green industries, global stakeholders discussed how they should approach the linkage between climate change and trade. While the panelists engaged in a lively exchange of opinions with each of the panelists, clarifying their respective positions, Hashimoto, the only Japanese representative on the panel, stated, “To build a clean supply chain with low environmental impact, collaborative efforts with companies and with the governments of other countries are important,” and reiterated his commitment to work together with partners to contribute to the decarbonization of ocean shipping. During the free discussion portion of the session, he enthusiastically exchanged ideas with the audience.

MOL has positioned its environmental strategy as one of the key strategies in its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan, and has set the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 in the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2.” MOL is committed to achieving the zero-emission goal by adopting clean alternative fuels and promoting wider adaptation of negative emission, as a pioneering multimodal transport group.

MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues

MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-.”

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines