MOL Presents Long-service Awards, Hosts Family Day to Reward Filipino Seafarers- Appreciation for Contributions of Seafarers and Support by Their Families

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that its group seafarer manning company Magsaysay MOL Marine, Inc. (Note 1) (MMM; Headquarters: Manila, the Philippines; President: Teodorico F. De Guzman) on December 2 held a long-service awards presentation ceremony for Filipino seafarers who work for MMM in Manila, and hosted a Family Day event on the following day. This is the first time since 2019 that both events were held in person. MOL President & CEO Hashimoto and executives of MOL Group ship management companies attended both the awards presentation and Family Day.

Awards and recognition went to seafarers with 15 years of service aboard MOL-operated vessels, and a total of about 300 award recipients and their families attended. President Hashimoto expressed his gratitude to the award recipients for their contributions to the safe operation of MOL-operated vessels over the years, and expressed his hope that they will apply the knowledge they have accumulated to train the next generation of seafarers and further develop the MOL Group safety culture.

The award recipients expressed their determination, with one saying, “I am very grateful to be here as a member of the MOL Family, and I will continue to work hard for safe operations as a member of the company until I retire.”

The Family Day event was held at a cinema complex in Manila and was attended by about 3,600 seafarers and their families. President Hashimoto thanked the seafarers and their families, and noted the importance of their efforts and the support of their families in achieving the “Safety & Value” and “Human & Community” in the MOL Sustainability Issues.

A participating family member commented, “We are very proud to be part of the MOL Family, and the event was extremely worthwhile.”

Through the programs the MOL Group regularly conducts in the Philippines and other countries that are home to seafarers, it expresses its gratitude for the significant contributions of seafarers in various countries who are working far away from their families, and their families, with the aim to achieve successful coexistence among everyone in the MOL Group and in the sustainable growth and development of communities, and the group will strive to foster a culture of safety while recruiting and developing highly skilled seafarers.

(Note 1) Magsaysay MOL Marine, Inc. is an MOL seafarer manning company in Manila. It was jointly established by MOL and its partner in the Philippines, Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, in March 1997.

