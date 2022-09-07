MOL President & CEO Hashimoto Addresses Company’s Entrance Ceremony- Pioneering Growth Trajectory through Diversity

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. on September 1 welcomed 23 newly recruited land-based career employees. President & CEO Hashimoto delivered the following message at the entrance ceremony on September 5.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 among both new and current employees, strict precautions were taken to ensure safe social distancing.

“We are very pleased to welcome over 20 people today as career recruits.

“MOL Group is a traditional ocean shipping corporate group with a history of nearly 140 years, but in recent years we have been undergoing a period of major reforms from three perspectives.

“First, while the Japanese economy has peaked, the economies of China, Southeast Asia, and other Asian regions are expanding, and the MOL Group is transforming itself into a corporate group that not only supports an import and export network centered in Japan, but also develops business around the world and achieves growth by generating profits on a global scale.

“Second, MOL has long been developing its business, mainly in the traditional ocean shipping business, which is influenced by volatile market conditions. In recent years, however, we have been changing our business portfolio by expanding into areas such as offshore wind power, domestic and international real estate, warehousing and other logistics businesses. The change in our business portfolio will not only bring stable profits, but will also require us to take a step toward achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, while entering industries with low GHG emissions to address critical environmental issues that have come to the forefront in recent years.

“The third reform is the mobility and internationalization of human resources. Diversity is working well in the LNG carrier and offshore businesses, which have seen significant growth over the past 20 years, with career recruits playing an active role in these business fields.

“In addition, in order to develop business in regions with growth potential such as India and China, it is ideal for international staff hired in each country to form teams with Japanese staff, complementing each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Fortunately, since Fiscal Year 2020, our business performance has been strong and our financial position has improved, giving us the financial wherewithal to work on major investment projects, but what an individual employee can do is limited. We will continue to enhance human resources as a top management priority, as a team of individuals with different skills and backgrounds that can form and function efficiently to develop new businesses that we never imagined.

“I strongly hope that all of you will play active roles in setting a course for the MOL Group’s growth trajectory in the 21st century. ”

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd