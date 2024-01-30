MOL Providing Japan Coast Guard with Marine Information on the Seas around Japan through IoS-OP- Contributing to Maritime Safety and Further Advancement of Marine Data Application

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that, on November 1, 2023, it began providing marine data acquired during ship operations, to the Japan Coast Guard(JCG) through the “IoS Open Platform (IoS-OP),” a vessel Internet of Things (IoT) data sharing platform operated by Ship Data Center Corporation (ShipDC; Representative Director and President: Yasuhiro Ikeda, Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo). Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE; President & CEO: Yoshikazu Myochin; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line; President: Takaya Soga; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) are also providing marine data acquired during their ship operations individually to the Japan Coast Guard through the IoS-OP.

IoS-OP is a common infrastructure that enables the sharing of marine data acquired during ship operations among stakeholders based on rules set by the IoS-OP, the sale of usage rights to shipyards and manufacturers, and the offering of various data services.

Until now, each shipping company voluntarily provided marine data in response to requests from the Japan Coast Guard, and the agency independently conducted data integration work. IoS-OP has collected data for about 500 vessels through data collection devices installed by each shipping company. This makes it the world’s largest ship IoT database. In the future, it will be able to utilize larger scale and more detailed marine data for maritime safety than ever before, by providing the three companies’ marine data accumulated in IoS-OP to the Japan Coast Guard. The Japan Coast Guard aims to efficiently utilize such data to improve the accuracy of tidal current forecasts, thereby contributing to maritime safety and further promoting the efficiency and digitization of their operations.

Initiatives to use oceanographic information for public benefit are expected to further expand in the future. MOL supports and utilizes IoS-OP, which aims to become a new hub for the maritime industry, and collaborates with various companies that grow synergistically and sustainably in step with society. It will continue promoting ongoing advances in data collection, distribution, and utilization.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines