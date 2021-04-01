MOL Revises Corporate Mission, Group Vision, and Group Values (MOL CHART”S”)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.. yesterday announced revisions to the MOL Group Corporate Principles, Group Vision, and Group Values (MOL CHART) effective April 1.

The group has moved ahead with various businesses under the MOL Group Corporate Principles established in 2001. Amid rising environmental awareness including moves toward decarbonization and higher expectations for corporations to contribute to a sustainable society, the revisions reflect the expansion of the group’s business domain outside of the transport sector, and subsequently mirror its changing sense of values and affirm its raison d’être in society as it strives for further growth. In addition, looking ahead in detail to the next 10 years, MOL has revised its group vision.

The MOL Group also revised “MOL CHART,” which was introduced in 2015 to convey the core values embraced by all group employees, by adding an “S” for “Safety.” The group renewed its commitment to safe operation by incorporating safety, as the group’s highest priority, into the Group Values. At the same time, it redefined “R” from signifying “Reliability” to “Respond to trust of stakeholders.”

The revised MOL Group Corporate Mission, Group Vision, and MOL CHARTS will support the future of MOL Group as its new compass in coming years.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.