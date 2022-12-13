MOL Selected for Inclusion in ‘Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index’- Reflects High Regard for Company’s ESG Initiatives

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the ‘Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index’ (DJSI Asia/Pacific), one of the globally recognized environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment indices in the ‘Dow Jones Sustainability Index’ (DJSI) series.

The DJSI is an ESG investment index developed in a partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM. It evaluates a company’s ESG initiatives from “governance & economic”, “environmental”, and “social” perspectives, and consists of companies that have been recognized as especially outstanding by these criteria. This index covers approximately 600 of the DJSI’s leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and the top 20% of companies rated as having outstanding ESG initiatives are selected as constituents.

The MOL group has identified five “Sustainability Issues (materiality)” as social issues to be addressed as a priority through the business, and is pursuing initiatives to address issues in all areas of ESG based on “the MOL Group Sustainability Plan.”

Under the MOL Group Corporate Mission “From the blue oceans, we sustain people’s lives and ensure a prosperous future,” the group will continue to accelerate these initiatives to enhance its social and economic value, aiming to be a strong and resilient corporate group that grows on a global scale.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines