MOL Selected for ‘Nadeshiko Brand’ as a company encouraging Women’s Success in Workplace

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced the company’s first selection to the list of “Nadeshiko Brands” under a joint initiative by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TES) to promote women’s success in the workplace.

The initiative aims to introduce investors to TSE-listed enterprises make outstanding efforts to help women succeed in the workplace, making these enterprises attractive investment targets that emphasize improving mid- and long-term corporate value. This in turn will draw further investor attention to these enterprises and continue to accelerate steps to create more opportunities for women.

The MOL Group believes it is important to promote more active roles for women, from the standpoints of diversity, ensuring capable human resources, business promotion, corporate governance, and risk management. The group takes a proactive stance in various initiatives such on enhancing systems needed during different life stages such as childcare support, extensive support for career development, training programs for build awareness at managerial levels and dialogues to help the MOL Group’s women in networking and career development.

The MOL Group is committed to creating a workplace and corporate culture that combines diverse personalities and capabilities and motivates and rewards all employees.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.