MOL Selected for ‘Nadeshiko Brand’ for 3rd Consecutive Year, Reflecting Measures to Encourage Women’s Workplace Success

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the company has been selected as a “Nadeshiko Brand” for the third consecutive year under a joint initiative by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TES) to promote women’s success in the workplace.

The initiative aims to introduce investors to TSE-listed enterprises that make noteworthy efforts to help women succeed in the workplace and accelerate the initiatives of each company, making these enterprises attractive investment targets that emphasize improving mid- and long-term corporate value. This is the third consecutive year that MOL was selected, although the selection process has become more stringent compared to the previous year due to integration of industry categories in the brand selection and a reduction in the number of certified companies (from about 50 in the previous fiscal year to about 20).

Based on its Diversity & Inclusion Management Basic Policy, established in April 2021, MOL Group has supported an improved balance of work with various life event such as childcare and nursing care according to each life stage, promoted training plans for female managers as future management candidates, and teamed up with other companies to co-sponsor a presentation to mark “International Women’s Day” designated by the United Nations. Through these measures, the group has continued to implement various initiatives related to the promotion of women’s empowerment and more active participation in the workplace.

In September 2022, MOL President & CEO Hashimoto endorsed the objective of the “Women’s Empowerment Principles” (Note 1) and signed a statement to act based on those principles. The same month, Hashimoto joined the “Male Leaders Coalition for Empowerment of Women” (Note 2), an initiative of Japanese Cabinet Office. MOL top management proactively communicates the promotion of expanded workplace participation for women, both internally and externally.

MOL Group will continue to create a workplace environment and corporate climate in which every employee can maximize their enthusiasm and vitality and combine their diverse personalities and abilities.

[MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues]

MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-“.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines