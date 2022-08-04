MOL Starts Joint Study on Ship Fuel with National Institute for Environmental Studies

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced the launch of a joint study on ship fuel with Japan’s National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES; President: Masahide Kimoto, PhD; Location: Tsukuba-City, Ibaraki) (Note 1).

MOL and NIES, collaboration with each extensive past experience of fuel analysis records, will conduct fuel quality analysis and research for the safe operation of machinery on vessels over a period of about three years. They will also aim to develop a database of such results, which would help to predict environmental impacts in terms of different of fuel quality as well as characteristics and reduce risks of oil leakage in case of troubles. In addition, this collaboration is also extended to cover one of the alternative clean fuels, biofuel.

With this study, MOL plans to collaborate with big data in the “BUNKER HUB” (Note 2) fuel oil and lubricant analysis result management system developed and operated by MOL Technology Research Center. MOL also aims to contribute to technological improvement and safe operation in the maritime cluster and promote the development of the maritime industry by utilizing its accumulated analysis results and data through.

(Note 1) The National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) is the only national institute in Japan conducting a broad range of interdisciplinary and integrated environmental research. NIES plays three main roles : research comprehensively from basic science to social implementation; collect, process and disseminate environmental information; and provide services related to climate change adaptation.

(Note 2) “BUNKER HUB,” MOL’s new system to manage fuel oil and lubricant analysis results, started its service in August 2021. The system consolidates statistical data such as “analysis results by vessel/region” and “off-spec bunker occurrence area distribution” on the cloud. It also allows online access/monitoring of analysis data, anytime and anywhere.

[MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues] MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Safety & Value-Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-” ,”Environment -Conservation for Marine and global environment-” and “Innovation -Innovation for development in marine technology-“.Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.