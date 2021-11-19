MOL, Team Eco Trinity Successfully Convert Microplastics Collected from Seawater into Energy – Initiative on Marine Environmental Protection and Circular Economy

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Takeshi Hashimoto; Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) and team Eco Trinity (Note 1), led by Novelgen Co., Ltd. (President: Jun Ogura; Headquarters: Nagahama-shi, Shiga Prefecture), yesterday announced the successful production of carbon products-a potential source of energy comparable to wood pellets-from microplastics and microalgae (Note 2), collected by a microplastic collection device installed on MOL-operated vessel (Note 3).

The success of this demonstration shows the potential use of microplastics as an energy resource, and could encourage the collection of microplastics from the ocean to increase production of carbon materials and in turn expand the energy supply.

For the next generation living on Earth, the MOL Group will work collaboratively and creatively with its partners and stakeholders to effectively address environmental issues. The group will continue to provide solutions to critical problems such as preservation of the marine environment, protection of biodiversity, and prevention of air pollution, making a concerted effort to ensure the sustainable development of society and conserving the natural environment. In the company’s words, “From the blue oceans, we sustain people’s lives and ensure a prosperous future.”

Eco Trinity works toward practical application of systems that generate secure, safe energy, water, and food resources with decentralized autonomous waste treatment devices and microplastic removal technology at the core.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.