MOL to Cooperate in JAMSTEC Marine Plastic Survey – Examining Japan-Palau Yacht Race Course

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. yesterday announced that it will cooperate in a survey related to marine plastic pollution, hosted by the Japan Agency for Marine Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC; Director: Asahiko Taira; Head Office: Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa Pref.).

JAMSTEC will collect plastics in the waters on the course of the 2019-2020 Japan-Palau Goodwill Yacht Race” (organized by the Kanagawa Prefecture Sailing Federation, among others), which will be held as part of the 25th anniversary of Palau’s independence and 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between Japan Palau. It will analyze the results, and aims to create scientific achievements.

The racing yachts and accompanying ships will leave Yokohama on December 29 of this year, setting their course for Palau, a straight-line distance of 1,726 nautical miles (Note). Results on the plastic collection project will be reported promptly such as during the post-race awards ceremony.

Marine plastic pollution is a global-scale environmental issue, raising serious concerns about its impact on marine ecosystems. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) agreed to conduct surveys related to ocean plastics at the 74th session of the Marine Environmental Protection Committee (MEPC) in May.

MOL is committed to global environmental conservation, a key to its corporate philosophy, and takes the issue of marine plastics very seriously. In the interest of learning more about this issue and measures to address it, the company is providing financial support to this survey, in addition to cooperating in JAMSTEC activities to increase understanding of marine environment and measures for the conservation.

MOL has enjoyed a cooperative relationship with JAMSTEC through the survey project, which engages in various researches and studies related to the ocean, and proactively promotes global environmental conservation and efforts to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.