MOL to Join Consortium on TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) -Aims at Effective Disclosure of Climate-related Risks and Opportunities

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that it will participate in the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Consortium (Note 1), which was established to provide a forum for discussions among corporations and financial institutions that agree with “TCFD recommendations” (Note 2). This aims to ensure that companies factor in climate change-related risks and opportunities when they disclose their strategies to investors.

In 2018, backed by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan, MOL analyzed scenarios based on TCFD recommendation. A part of this analysis is introduced in the “Practical Guide for scenario analysis to integrate climate-related risk and opportunities into its own management strategies by utilizing TCFD recommendation,” which was released in March (*following link is in Japanese only).

MOL will utilize knowledge gained through the consortium and engage in effective disclosure of climate change-related risks and opportunities and how they will affect the company’s business.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.