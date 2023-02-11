MOL to Provide Aid to Victims of Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has decided to donate 5 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society and 38,000 US dollars to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to provide emergency assistance to the victims of the earthquake that struck southern Turkey on February 6.

Since establishing our country representative office in Turkey in January 2017, we have been closely working with people and companies in Turkey and further deepening our relationship with the country. Considering the extent of damages caused by the earthquake, we have selected AFAD in Turkey to send our donation so that necessary assistance can be promptly delivered to the people affected by the earthquake. In addition, since the damages are not limited to Turkey but also extend to northern Syria, we will also make our donation to Japanese Red Cross Society so assistance can be reached to people in the affected areas in Turkey and Syria.

We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the victims and to those who lost their loved ones in this earthquake. We would also like to express our deepest sympathies to those who have been affected by the earthquake and we sincerely wish a quick recovery of the affected areas.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines