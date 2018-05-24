MOL Woman Officer Shares Attractions of a Seafaring Career with Female Students

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. yesterday announced that on Saturday, May 12, in cooperation with The Japanese Shipowners’ Association, MOL assigned its woman officers to hold a round-table discussion for about 30 students at Seisho Senior High School in Nara Prefecture. The event was part of the maritime industry’s efforts to encourage young people in Japan to consider careers at sea.

The presenter, who is on active service as the second officer of an MOL vessel, led a discussion in which she talked about the excitement and the challenges she has faced in her career. For many of the students, this was their first opportunity to meet someone who works as a seafarer, so they asked many questions and sparked a lively exchange of information. Some of the students asked the officer specifically about the problems she faced as a woman and the difficulties facing the maritime industry. It was a meaningful experience for the students to listen to a female seafarer talk about working in what continues to be a male-dominated industry.

On the day before the round-table discussion, she teamed up with an active duty captain assigned by Japan Captains’ Association to present a lecture outlining the ocean shipping industry and the work of seafarers for about 80 junior high school students.

MOL continually engages in such social contribution activities as a corporation that aims toward sustainably growth with society.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.