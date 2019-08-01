MOL’s Dry Bulk Business’ Profit Still Lower Than Last Year, Despite Market Rally

The average exchange rate of Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar during the first three months depreciated by ¥3.27 year on year to ¥111.22. The average bunker price during the same period rose by US$3/MT year on year to US$441/MT.

As a result of the above, we recorded revenue of ¥283.1 billion, an operating profit of ¥6.8 billion, an ordinary profit of ¥14.0 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥12.2 billion.

The following is a summary of business conditions including revenue and ordinary profit/loss per business segment.

(A) Dry Bulk Business

In the Capesize bulker market, the market rate initially weakened to the middle of the US$3,000 range per day, mainly reflecting decreased shipments as a result of the collapse of a mining dam in Brazil. However, shipments of iron ore from Canada, South Africa and Western Australia as an alternative increased and, after mid-April, the market rate remained on a recovery trend, albeit at a low level. Because the expected resumption of operations at mines in southern Brazil was reported in June, the market rate returned to the US$19,000 range per day by the end of the month. The Panamax market gradually recovered during the first half of the first quarter, driven by grain shipments from South America. The rate then started to fall in early June but generally hovered at around US$10,000 per day during the first quarter. Under such market conditions, the dry bulk business stably fulfilled long-term contracts for iron ore carriers, wood chip carriers and other vessels, also steadily implemented contract extensions and recorded an ordinary profit, albeit slightly lower year on year.

(B) Energy Transport Business

The very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) market saw a sudden rise in the market rate caused by the increasing instability in the Strait of Hormuz. However, overall, vessel supply-demand dynamics remained in an adjustment phase, reflecting a seasonal decrease in oil demand at the beginning of spring and regular maintenance of refineries in the Far East region. The product tanker market experienced a phase when cargo shipments from China grew substantially for a time as result of the loosening of China’s export quota. However, the rate still struggled to rise due to the large number of newly built vessels and regular maintenance of refineries at the beginning of spring.

Under these conditions, ordinary profit improved year on year thanks to ceaseless efforts to improve operating efficiency through pool operations and cut costs, in addition to the stable fulfillment of long-term contracts and steady implementation of contract extensions.

The LNG carrier division performed solidly, generating stable profit mainly through long-term charter contracts, including one newly built vessel. The offshore business division also recorded stable profit and posted a year-on-year increase in ordinary profit, reflecting steady operations of existing projects, including FPSO and subsea support vessel projects.

(C) Product Transport Business

At Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE), the Company’s equity-method affiliate, liftings improved significantly year on year mainly as a result of the stabilization of services. For Asia-North America routes, annual contracts were renewed with freight rates agreed at the level anticipated at the beginning of the year, and its effect gradually became evident from May. Spot freight rates also remained firm in the Asia-North America routes, however, the cargo movement was slightly sluggish. For the Asia-Europe routes, although overall demand remained comparatively strong, the market freight rates were weak because growth in supply exceeded demand. In this business environment, profitability was achieved in the first quarter as a result of ONE promoting the optimization of the cargo portfolio and cost reduction while minimizing the fall in capacity utilization rates through the additional reduction of services in both the Asia-North America and the Asia-Europe routes.

The transportation volume of completed cars decreased year on year, especially shipments departing from Europe and bound for Asia, mainly due to tighter emission standards in China. However, ordinary profit improved year on year in the absence of additional expenses incurred to deal with quarantine problems on some routes in the same period a year ago and progress made by the Company in reducing the size of its fleet and rationalizing the allocation of vessels, mainly on routes between countries other than Japan.

In the business of ferries and coastal RoRo ships, cargo volumes generally maintained a firm tone due to the modal shift caused by truck driver shortages and aging, and workstyle reform in the land transportation industry. However, cargo volumes on the Tokyo-Kyushu route, especially iron frames and building materials departing from Kyushu and bound for Kanto, weakened. The number of passengers increased thanks to the introduction of new ferries into service, activities to promote the concept of casual cruises and additionally the capture of demand during Golden Week. However, because of an increase in operating costs caused by higher fuel costs, the ordinary profit generated by the ferries and coastal RoRo ships division was close to that of a year earlier.

(D) Associated businesses

In the real estate business, ordinary profit increased year on year because of an increase in the revenue of Daibiru Corporation, which is the core company in the Group’s real estate business, benefiting from a firm office leasing market centered on the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The cruise ship business posted a year-on-year decrease in ordinary profit mainly due to higher fuel costs. However, the results of other associated businesses such as the tugboat and trading businesses were generally strong, and the ordinary profit of the associated businesses segment as a whole increased year on year.

(E) Others

Other businesses, which are mainly cost centers, include ship operations, ship management, ship chartering and financing. Ordinary profit in this segment was on par with last year.

Looking ahead at the dry bulker market in FY2019, we expect charter rates to be better than in the first quarter, especially on the Capesize bulker market, because some vessels are expected to be temporarily taken off the market in the second half for dry-docking to install scrubbers for compliance with SOx regulation from 2020.

As for the VLCC market, looking at the vessel demand side, although OPEC has agreed to extend oil output cuts, an increase in procurement of alternatives such as shale oil from the Atlantic will lead to growth in ton-mile demand itself and this is expected to have a positive impact on rates. Additionally, on the vessel supply side, although the number of newly built ships remains at a high level, increases in the installation of scrubbers and the scrapping of old vessels are expected. Consequently, although the adjustment phase will continue during the second quarter, rates are expected to firm up from the second half.

We expect that the product tanker rates will rise mainly due to an increase in demand for the transportation of gas oil as a result of the introduction of tightened SOx regulations and an increase in demand for heating oil for the winter in addition to a letup in the delivery of new vessels.

Regarding containerships, while demand is likely to decline due to the downside risk of the global economy, mainly in ONE’s major routes, which are Asia-North America, Asia-Europe and intra-Asia, we expect that profitability will improve as a result of the continued cargo portfolio optimization and cost reduction. We will also make efforts with the aim of achieving profitability throughout the year through the optimization of products including the commencement of a new pendulum route between the West Coast in North America and northern Europe and the reduction of general and administrative expenses.

In consideration of these prospects, for the first six months of FY2019, we project revenue of ¥583.0 billion, operating profit of ¥15.0 billion, ordinary profit of ¥30.0 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥27.0 billion.

For the full year, we project revenue of ¥1,173.0 billion, operating profit of ¥26.0 billion, ordinary profit of

¥50.0 billion and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥40.0 billion.

5. Financial Position

Total assets as of June 30, 2019 decreased by ¥ 51.8 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 2,082.6 billion. This was primarily due to the decrease in Cash and deposits.

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2019 decreased by ¥ 40.0 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 1,442.8 billion. This was primarily due to the decrease in Bonds.

Total net assets as of June 30, 2019 decreased by ¥ 11.7 billion compared to the balance as of the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥ 639.8 billion. This was primarily due to the decrease in Unrealized gains on hedging derivatives, net of tax.

As a result, shareholders’ equity ratio was maintained at 24.6%, the same ratio as of the end of the previous fiscal years.

