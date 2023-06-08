MOL’s First Female Captain Takes Command of Car Carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that Naomi Matsushita has been appointed captain of the car carrier Beluga Ace, effective June 6. This is the first time for a Japanese oceangoing shipping company that a female seafarer actually serves as a captain.

Since joining MOL, Matsushita has gained onboard experience mainly on car carriers and containerships. Onshore, she has been active in a wide range of fields such as support for the business divisions and ship management, by drawing on the experience and skills she has gained through working onboard.

MOL Group positions “promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I),” including the promotion of more active roles for women, as a “driving forces for new growth” and understand DE&I as one of the basic principles of the “MOL Group Human Capital Vision,” and MOL has been named to the list of the “Nadeshiko Brands” encouraging women’s success in workplace for three consecutive years. MOL Group will continue to embrace a diverse group of people, create a work environment and provide career support so that each individual can shine and play an active role.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines