MOL’s Newbuilt LNG Carrier “MARVEL HERON” to Serve Mitsui & Co. – Will Transport Shale Gas-derived LNG from Cameron Project in U.S.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) today announced the delivery of the LNG carrier MARVEL HERON.

Before the delivery, on August 30, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MHIMSB; President: Koji Okura; Headquarters: Nishi-ku, Yokohama) held a naming ceremony at the Nagasaki Shipyard Koyagi Plant of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. . As a crowd of VIPs and well-wishers looked on, the vessel was named the MARVEL HERON by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui & Co.; President & CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) Executive Managing Officer Yoshio Kometani.

The MARVEL HERON is the second of the three newbuilding LNG carriers, that will sail under charter contracts signed with Mitsui & Co. in September 2014 and January 2015. The vessels will mainly transport LNG from the Mitsui & Co.-backed Cameron LNG project in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

The MARVEL HERON adopts the hybrid dual-shaft Steam Turbine and Gas Engine (STaGE) propulsion system. This is an environment-friendly, economically superior design, which achieves further reduction in fuel costs while minimizing CO2 emissions.

Leveraging MOL’s accumulated experience and knowledge as one of the world’s leading LNG carrier owners and management companies, MOL continues to fully meet customer needs in LNG procurement, offering a safe, high-quality and efficient LNG transport service.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.