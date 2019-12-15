MOL’s Newbuilt LNG Carrier “MARVEL Pelican” to Serve Mitsui & Co. – Will Transport Shale Gas-derived LNG from Cameron Project in U.S.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) announced the delivery of the LNG carrier Marvel Pelican.

Before the delivery, on November 19, the Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI; President: Yoshinori Kanehana; Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) held a naming ceremony at the Sakaide Shipyard of KHI. As a crowd of VIPs and well-wishers looked on, the vessel was named the Marvel Pelican by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui & Co.; President & CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) Senior Executive Managing Officer Hirotatsu Fujiwara.

The Marvel Pelican is the third of the three newbuilding LNG carriers, that will sail under charter contracts signed with Mitsui & Co. in September 2014 and January 2015. The vessels will mainly transport LNG from the Mitsui & Co.-backed Cameron LNG project in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

The Marvel Pelican is equipped with DFDE (Dual Fuel Diesel Electric) propulsion system. This system achieves heat efficiency, and is a more environment-friendly, economically superior design than normal Steam Turbine propulsion system.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, as one of the world’s largest LNG carrier owners and management companies, will further deepen and develop its relationship with Mitsui & Co., and will continue to utilize its accumulated experience, know-how, and network to accurately identify customers’ needs of LNG procurement and proactively provide safe and high-quality LNG transportation services.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.