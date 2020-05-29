MOL’s Response towards Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.(MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) announced to continue the “Work-from-Home” program with adjustment, which had been in effect since March 9, following the full domestic lifting of the “State of Emergency proclamation” by The Government of Japan on May 25 , by increasing the maximum number of employees working from the office up to 30% from June 1, 2020.

MOL will continue to prioritize officers and employee’s health condition and thoroughly prevent infection by conducting temperature checks every morning, washing hands, gargling, and disinfecting hands and fingers with alcohol. In addition, MOL has established and started operating a safety guideline to prevent infection of the Novel Coronavirus Disease which includes, flexible commuting time, securing social distance in office, wearing mask, and using online meetings as we have established during “Work-from-Home”.

MOL will continue to give top priority and to ensure the safety of its officers, employees and related parties, and will respond flexibly according to the Government Policies to prevent the spread of infection. At the same time, MOL will gradually shift to a working system that balances business continuity with the new lifestyle. MOL will continue to contribute to the society and global economic growth and development through safe and stable transportation.

In order to avoid inconvenience to our business partners and related parties, MOL will build a new working environment and system.

(Note) MOL employees’ “Work-from-Home” ratio remained over 90% since 9 March until now.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.