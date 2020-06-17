MOL’s Response towards Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President & CEO: Junichiro Ikeda) announced to raise the maximum number of employees working from the office up to 50% effective June 19, which is an increase from the current 30%.

In addition;

• A “behavior guideline” will be implemented to MOL employees to prevent infection and spread of the new coronavirus during commute and while at work.

• MOL has resumed the head office reception service to welcome guests, business partners and related parties.

• In line with the Government of Japan’s lifting of restrictions on outings, shifts to Step 2, domestic business trips will be resumed from June 19, based on mutual agreement with the party MOL will visit.

MOL will continue to give top priority and to ensure the safety of its officers, employees and related parties, and will respond flexibly according to the Government Policies to prevent the spread of infection. At the same time, MOL will gradually shift to a working system that balances business continuity with the new lifestyle. MOL will continue to contribute to the society and global economic growth and development through safe and stable transportation.

In order to avoid inconvenience to our business partners and related parties, MOL will build a new working environment and system.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.