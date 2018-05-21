Monaco accedes to air pollution and energy-efficiency rules

Monaco has acceded to the IMO treaty covering emissions from ship exhausts and energy efficiency (MARPOL Annex VI). The instrument limits the main air pollutants contained in ships exhaust gas, including sulphur oxides and nitrous oxides, and prohibits deliberate emissions of ozone depleting substances. It also includes energy-efficiency measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

Mrs. Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Permanent Representative of Monaco to IMO, met IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim at IMO Headquarters, London, to deposit the instrument of accession (14 May).

Source: IMO