Monetary tightening increased crude volatility, could hit markets in 2023 – OPEC

The tighter monetary policy introduced by central banks across much of the world in 2022 was a key contributor to oil market volatility during the year, with potential to still be felt this year, according to OPEC.

Increased central bank hawkishness from the end of the first quarter of 2022 has been one of the key factors influencing crude oil market growth during the year, along with COVID-19 restrictions in China and the war in Ukraine.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) was one of the first key central banks to begin to ratchet up interest rates, increasing the cost of capital and slowing the rate of investment in the oil sector, OPEC said, while driving higher commodity prices through a stronger dollar.

“Moreover, high-interest rates weighed on investors’ risk appetite and contributed to a decline in liquidity, which also affected the oil futures markets,” OPEC said in its monthly oil report.

Despite high inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) were slower to begin increasing interest rates than the Fed and the UK’s Bank of England (BoE).

This period of divergent monetary policy drove US dollar strength, higher cost of capital and inverted yield curves for short and long-term US bonds, which can be an early warning sign of a recession in the country, OPEC added.

Over the course of 2022, most central banks except for China had moved into alignment on policy, sacrificing some short-term economic growth and potentially driving periods of recession in favour of attempting to cool overheating inflation levels.

The impact of those measures in continuing to make itself felt in early 2023, with the US and eurozone both expected to have entered recession by the end of 2022 or to shift into a period of negative growth into the first quarter.

“The extent to which monetary tightening will slow economic growth, particularly in advanced economies, and subsequently drag on oil demand in 2023 remains to be seen,” OPEC said.

The impact of monetary policy tightening in India has had limited impact on strong oil demand, the cartel added, as the country has benefited from discounted Russian crude prices.

Despite the impact of higher interest rates and slowing demand across most sectors, OPEC increased its global economic growth forecast for 2022 slightly to 3% on the back of better-than-expected performance for some key economies.

The organisation left its 2023 growth forecast unchanged at 2.5%.

“Although growth momentum is expected to carry over into 2023, the world economy will continue navigating through many challenges, amid high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, and high sovereign debt levels in many regions,” OPEC said.

“Moreover, geopolitical and COVID-19 related risks and uncertainties may add to the downside risk in a few selected economies.”

OPEC left its global oil demand growth forecast for 2022 unchanged at 2.5m bbl/day despite a downgrade to third-quarter expectations demand from China and OECD countries, which is expected to be counterbalanced by stronger demand from non-OECD nations.

