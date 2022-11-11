Money leaves US equity funds for first time in four weeks

U.S. equity funds saw money outflows for the first time in four weeks in the week to Nov. 9 as investors braced for the midterm elections and the release of a report on U.S. consumer prices, amid concerns over borrowing costs.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors withdrew a net $10.52 billion out of U.S. equity funds in their first weekly net selling since Oct. 12.

Investors withdrew U.S. large-cap funds worth $7.28 billion, the most in eight weeks, while exiting small- and mid-cap equity funds worth about $270 million each.

Among sector funds, tech recorded outflows of $1.52 billion, the highest in 11 weeks, although financials and health care received $441 million and $337 million respectively in inflows.

U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond funds saw net selling of $2.61 billion in an eighth straight week of outflows.

U.S. municipal bond funds had $2.67 billion worth of net selling, the biggest outflow in three weeks, although U.S. taxable bond funds received a marginal $43 million in net buying.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income, short/intermediate investment-grade funds and loan participation funds faced outflows of $1.78 billion, $847 million and $603 million respectively, but investors purchased government bond funds of $1.9 billion.

At the same time, money market funds witnessed net selling worth $15.09 billion, after having obtained $47.86 billion in inflows in the previous week.

Source: Reuters