Money markets back to pricing two ECB rate hikes by Dec ’22

Euro zone money markets moved back on Friday to pricing two full European Central Bank rate hikes by the end of next year.

The bloc’s bond markets, like others, have been volatile in recent weeks, with a focus on when major central banks will start to hike rates as markets fear inflation is proving less transitory than initially expected.

Following the ECB’s policy meeting in October, markets moved to price in one 10-basis point (bp) rate hike by July 2022 and two hikes by October 2022, but calmed down once policymakers pushed back more strongly against the pricing and the Bank of England did not deliver an expected rate hike a week after.

But U.S. October inflation numbers came in higher than expected on Wednesday, raising questions about how quickly the U.S. Federal Reserve might need to act.

After moving back to price in a full ECB hike by September 2022 on Thursday, they moved to price in two hikes by December 2022 on Friday.

“I’ve only got one word for that, which is nonsense,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho.

“But there’s a reason the market is able to price in nonsense, because these levels of inflation are not going to turn around until mid Q1 of next year. Until then the market has to price a fat tail of potential interest rate outcomes.”

In the broader market, Italy’s 10-year yield rose as much as 6 bps, rising above 1% for the first time in over a week, and was last up 4 bps on the day.

The closely watched risk premium it pays on top of German bonds rose above 120 bps, though it remained far below the 135 bps peak reached at the height of the recent sell-off.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 1 bp to -0.24%.

Analysts, meanwhile, are focused on moves in swap markets, which investors use to hedge risk, as they have seen big moves this week.

For example, two and five-year swap spreads are at their widest since the start of the pandemic, in a sign of markets becoming risk averse.

Analysts said the scarcity of bonds going into the year end should support bond prices, which move inversely with yields, while swap spreads may be more reflective of rate hike expectations and stress in the money markets.

Mizuho’s Chatwell said that because assets like Italian bonds are often traded against swaps, the widening in swap spreads was leading to a widening of Italian spreads in a second-round effect.

Focus remained on inflation on Friday.

Several ECB policymakers said euro zone inflation may fall more slowly than earlier thought, partly due to persistent supply chain bottlenecks, but the ECB must not over-react by removing stimulus too quickly.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Mark Potter)