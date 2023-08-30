Money markets price one in two chance of Sept ECB hike

Traders raised their bets on a September rate hike from the ECB on Tuesday, briefly pricing in a 50% chance of a 25 basis-point move from the bank.

Last week, traders had bet a pause was more likely than a hike, when they cut their bets to a roughly 40% chance of a hike after data showed business activity contracted more than expected in the euro zone in August.

By 1410 GMT, money markets were pricing in around a 48% chance of a 25 bps hike.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Amanda Cooper)