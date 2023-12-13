Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Mongolia exports 4.3 mln barrels of crude oil by November

Mongolia exports 4.3 mln barrels of crude oil by November

in Freight News 13/12/2023

Mongolia exported a total of 4.34 million barrels of crude oil in the first 11 months of 2023, said the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry on Tuesday.

The figure is a two-fold increase compared with the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Mining is the most important sector of Mongolia’s economy. The Asian country is rich in natural resources such as gold, iron, coal and copper.

However, the country does not have a refinery yet. The first oil refinery is under construction in the southeastern province of Dornogovi, and expected to be put into production in 2027.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software