Monjasa Accelerates Trainee Programme As Shipowners’ Service Demands Are Shifting

This year, Monjasa presents the largest batch of Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainees (MOST) since launching the programme in 2018. A total of 12 new trainees join Monjasa’s offices in Dubai, Panama, Limassol, Singapore, Fredericia and Copenhagen and will attend academic modules with the Danish Shipping Academy.

The marine fuels industry is facing growing complexity arising from shifting regulations and dynamic customer demands. In-depth maritime understanding and cultivating of trusted relationships remain central to Monjasa’s future traders, but in continuous volatile markets, shipowners’ service demands are shifting.

By educating and grooming a specialised workforce, Monjasa’s trainees are able to support customers and suppliers from an early stage of employment and industry feedback has been very encouraging so far.

As examples, procurement of forward pricing contracts and discussions of sourcing and supply transparency at a global level are becoming parts of the trading floor dialogue.

LIMITED RECRUITMENT OPTIONS PUSH FOR ACCELERATED EFFORTS

With no obvious recruitment channels for these specialised job profiles, the purpose of the MOST programme is to bridge this gap between industry expectations and the human resources of the future.

GROUP COO, SVEND STENBERG MØLHOLT:

“At a time where global trade and shipping is experiencing extreme pressure from global externalities, we are recording a growing demand and continue to develop our business. We can only continue doing that by getting specialised people into our business and this is aided by our MOST program. We see our graduated and current trainees playing an important role in leading the changes of the industry and we are certain this is the way forward.”

GROUP HR DIRECTOR, TRACY PALM:

“The two-year Commercial Shipping Programme provides broad knowledge of the maritime industry and the economic and legal aspects of the business. Adding the business and cultural understanding that our trainees acquire from the fixed rotations between Monjasa offices, the MOST programme is enjoying more attention and we are receiving more applications. This year, we are particularly pleased to welcome 11 different nationalities from all corners of the world reflecting great diversity across our working environment.”

The newly appointed trainees officially embark on their academic modules at the Danish Shipping Academy on 21 September 2020.

THE 2020 BATCH OF TRAINEES INCLUDES 10 TRADERS AND TWO OPERATORS:

Trader, Andres Valenzuela, Panama

Trader, Diego Recuero, Panama

Operator, Ranna Bazzi, Dubai

Trader, Queena Lin, Dubai

Trader, Sharoon Samarnath, Dubai

Trader, John Chuan Wei Lim, Singapore

Trader, Nikolaos Voyiazoglou, Cyprus

Trader, Alex Shanks, Fredericia

Trader, Magnus Slettvold, Fredericia

Trader, Victor Roed, Fredericia

Operator, Ayaka Hara, Fredericia

Trader, Claudia Tirado, Copenhagen

With 12 new trainees on board, Monjasa currently has a total of 17 trainees enrolled in the MOST programme.

Source: Monjasa