Monjasa announces new barge operation and office in Rio de Janeiro

Global oil and shipping group, Monjasa, announces further expansion across the Americas with new barge operation and office location in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Monjasa is already a well-established partner to the Americas-based oil and shipping industries with three existing offices in Panama City, Stamford and Houston.

The Brazilian oil and gas market is undergoing some important changes which leave further room for international companies such as Monjasa to enter the local marine fuel markets. Consequently, as of 14 September, Monjasa commences Marine Gasoil (MGO) supplies to the offshore operators and shipping companies by barge and truck.

The overall Brazilian marine fuels market is estimated at 5-6m metric tonnes yearly.

Managing Director Rasmus Jacobsen says:

“The maritime logistics in Rio de Janeiro can be challenging. This is a true niche market where understanding the local regulations and product flows in detail are prerequisites for running the daily operations. Monjasa’s decision to establish ourselves in Rio de Janeiro comes from a sincere conviction that we can make a difference for offshore operators and shipowners.

Monjasa has a history of entering more complex markets in West Africa, the Middle East and Latin America and we have been working for several years to meet the demand for more streamlined and transparent marine fuel operations in Rio de Janeiro too.”

Monjasa takes barge on time charter

Recently, Monjasa has been supplying marine fuels by trucks only and the new barge operation brings additional scale and flexibility to customers refuelling in Rio de Janeiro. Monjasa has agreed time charter terms for the barge, TWB-250, which offers a loading capacity of 1,500cbm. The barge is oil major approved and meets all operational offshore quality and safety requirements.

Aline Vaz leading local developments

Monjasa emphasises strong personal relationships across the local oil and shipping communities and will also establish a permanent office in Rio de Janeiro as part of the expansion. Bringing vast experience from the Brazilian bunker industry, Trader, Aline Vaz, will be leading future developments, including establishing the local office and organisation in the Botafogo area.

Source: Monjasa