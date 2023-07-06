Monjasa expands supply logistics into the Port of Singapore

Global top 10 marine fuels supplier, Monjasa, announces further expansion in Asia by commencing the company’s first supply op-erations in the Port of Singapore.

Monjasa is already a well-established trading partner to the Asian shipping community with three offices located in Singapore, Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City and supplying 1m tonnes of marine fuels across the Asian region yearly.

Through this new expansion, Monjasa seizes further ownership across the industry value chain by offering end-to-end maritime logistics in the world’s largest and most transparent bunker hub. According to the Maritime & Port Authority (MPA), Singapore rec-orded a total volume of 48m tonnes of marine fuels supplied in 2022.

Monjasa expects its new Singapore operation to consist of a total of three tankers during 2023. Morten Østergaard Jacobsen, Manag-ing Director Asia, shares:

“Coming from 15 years as a trading company in Singapore, Monjasa is all set to embrace this new opportunity of controlling tonnage as well. We are now taking further ownership across sourcing, shipping and supply of the fuel products to continually evolve our services across the great Singapore anchorage. The Port of Singapore is one of the busiest and most competitive markets in the world, but we are

confident that shipowners will benefit from the increased flexibility and maritime quality matching Monjasa’s global standards. The Monjasa fleet already counts 30 vessels deployed around the world, and this is the strong maritime experience we now build on here in Singapore as well.”

Logistically ready for biofuels supply

Monjasa is determined to become an enabler of future fuels and the new Singapore operations also opens up for supply of biofuels according to local requirements.

The MPA is a globally recognised leader on the regulatory framework and enforcement across Singapore’s maritime activities, in-cluding standardised B24 Marine Biodiesel products. As an International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) holder, Monjasa meets all biofuels supply requirements. Monjasa continues to observe the biofuels demand carefully and remains logistical-ly ready to play its role as an enabler in decarbonising the shipping industry.

Three new tankers for Monjasa

As part of the operations, Monjasa has already deployed one tanker in full service and she is expected to be joined by additionally two tankers later this year.

All three tankers are SIRE vetted and bring experienced crews when it comes to handling ship-to-ship bunkering operations in the Port of Singapore.

The Monjasa Group recently released its Annual Report 2022 which concluded with a record-high activity level and a total volume of 6.4m tonnes of marine fuels supplied worldwide, total revenue of USD 5.5bn and a net result of USD 171m.

Source: Monjasa Group