Monjasa: Largest and most modern tanker in the Panama Canal

Delivering 450,000 tonnes of marine fuel in the Panama Canal in 2018, Monjasa steps up as the 2nd largest local bunker supplier. To further bolster supply quality ahead of IMO’s 2020 Sulphur Cap, Monjasa now brings in the Canal’s largest and youngest tonnage to challenge status quo.

Every year, global shippers take around 4.5 million tonnes of bunkers in the increasingly busy Panama Canal.

Right now, everyone in the shipping and bunker industries is preparing to meet IMO’s environmental low-sulphur fuel requirements coming into effect on 1 January 2020. As one of Panama’s leading suppliers seeing yearly sales volume of 450,000 tonnes of marine fuel, Monjasa thus plays a significant part in enabling this transition regionally.

The 2010-built and 8,800 dwt tanker, Accra, is part of the solution.

REJUVENATING THE OVERALL PANAMA CANAL BUNKER FLEET

As part of a fleet reshuffle, Accra arrived in Panama after forming part of Monjasa’s West Africa bunker operation. The tanker fast received all safety and operational approvals from the Panama Maritime Authorities and completed her first fuel supply at Balboa Anchorage on 18 January.

“Today, the total fleet of bunker barges in Panama holds an average age of 31 years and 3,100 dwt. So, employing our own quality tanker brings new opportunities for shippers transiting the Canal and further helps us challenge status-quo in the local market,” explains Monjasa Americas Managing Director, Rasmus Jacobsen.

TAKING OWNERSHIP AHEAD OF IMO’S 2020 SULPHUR CAP

Monjasa’s job is to fuel global trade by making the right product mix available at the right locations.

“More than ever, a safe port in terms of supply quality is the main concern of our customers. We already have the right sourcing partners in place to enable this transition towards more environmentally sound products. And now, Accra will make a difference on the supply side,” Rasmus Jacobsen concludes.

Monjasa manages two additional barges in the Panama Canal – one in Balboa and one in Cristóbal – and currently delivers around 40,000 tonnes of bunkers monthly.

Source: Monjasa