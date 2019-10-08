Monjasa performs first VLSFO supply in Colombia

Colombia is officially on the map as new South American supply location of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) as Monjasa completed the first supply on 1 October 2019. The operation was completed at Cartagena anchorage and included the transfer of a total of 250 mts of VLSFO.

The oil and shipping industries are busy preparing for the upcoming IMO 2020 regulations, which sees introduction of more environmentally friendly marine fuels with a maximum 0.5% sulphur content as of 1 January.

As such, Q4 2019 will be a decisive moment for shippers to decide on purchase timing and technical preparations in connection with the transition. A recent Monjasa survey targeting medium and large customers controlling a total 3,857 vessels, showed that 91.3% of the respondents expect to regularly buy VLSFO during this quarter.

VLSFO and MGO 0.1% availability in Cartagena

Monjasa supplied 250 mts of VLSFO to the Geogas-owned LPG tanker, Penelope M (10,100 dwt) at Cartagena anchorage on 1 October 2019.

This first VLSFO supply operation in Colombia was supervised by additional Monjasa representatives and the product was supplied in compliance with ISO 8217 fuel standards.

Going forward, Monjasa will have both VLSFO and MGO 0.1% products available in Colombia, where the operation consists of two vessels as well as shore tanks in Cartagena.

Managing Director, Monjasa Americas, Rasmus Jacobsen:

“We are pleased to see this first VLSFO supply in Colombia taking place well ahead of 1 January 2020. Both suppliers and ship-owners need this on-board operational experience and product knowledge to ensure the best possible industry transition. Now, our eyes are set on introducing low-sulphur fuel on key markets in Panama and in the US as well.”

In the Panama Canal, Monjasa has confirmed future local storage of VLSFO and current bunker operations with three vessels, incl. the recently acquired tanker, Accra, in Balboa. In addition, one tanker is deployed in Cristobal.

Monjasa currently prepares for global supply of IMO 2020 compliant marine fuel and delivered its first ever ship-to ship supply of VLSFO in Southampton, UK on 29 August 2019.

Source: Monjasa