Monthly Ridley Terminals thermal and met coal exports total 944,908 mt, down 7.2% on month: Prince Rupert port

Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, exported 944,908 mt of thermal and metallurgical coal in July, down 7.2% from the previous month, Prince Rupert Port Authority data showed.

From the year-ago month, exports rose 7.2%. Over seven months, Ridley exports totaled about 6.5 million mt, up 34.5% compared with the year-ago period.

Thermal exports rose 32.8% in June, the highest month-on-month jump since March, to 597,357 mt. From the year-ago period, shipments rose 133%. In July, thermal exports reached a new eight-year peak since S&P Global Platts data began in 2012.

Through 2020, thermal shipments through Ridley totaled over 3.1 million mt, up 88.7% year on year.

Met shipments in July totaled 347,551 mt, the fewest in four months. Exports declined 38.9% from June and fell 36% from the year-ago month.

Over seven months, met exports were 3.3 million mt, up 5.7% from the year-ago period.

Petcoke exports totaled 154,586 mt in July, down 7.3% from June and down 26.5% year on year. Compared with the first seven months of 2019, petcoke shipments were down 3.9% with 879,189 mt.

Source: Platts