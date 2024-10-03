Warning: filesize(): stat failed for /home/jdrouga/public_html/wp-content/cache/db/options/cce/ece/cceece9797cf487ba3d4e85ce1946d6e.php in /home/jdrouga/public_html/wp-content/plugins/w3-total-cache/Cache_File.php on line 159
Montreal port says strike by workers is over, clients can expect delays | Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Montreal port says strike by workers is over, clients can expect delays

Montreal port says strike by workers is over, clients can expect delays

in Port News 03/10/2024

A three-day strike by unionized Montreal port workers that shut down two container traffic terminals ended early on Thursday as scheduled, the port authority said in a statement.

“All Port of Montreal terminals are now open, and cargo can be picked up or dropped off as usual … clients waiting to import or export goods can expect delays in the coming weeks,” it said.

The partial strike hit the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, which account for about 40% of the port’s container traffic.

Talks between the employer and union remain in a deadlock over wages.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×