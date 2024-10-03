Montreal port says strike by workers is over, clients can expect delays

A three-day strike by unionized Montreal port workers that shut down two container traffic terminals ended early on Thursday as scheduled, the port authority said in a statement.

“All Port of Montreal terminals are now open, and cargo can be picked up or dropped off as usual … clients waiting to import or export goods can expect delays in the coming weeks,” it said.

The partial strike hit the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals, which account for about 40% of the port’s container traffic.

Talks between the employer and union remain in a deadlock over wages.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Ljunggren)