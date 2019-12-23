Moody’s retires its methodology for rating transactions backed by intermodal shipping container leases

Moody’s Investors Service today announced that the methodology called “Moody’s Approach to Rating Transactions Backed by Intermodal Shipping Container Leases” published in March 2013 has been retired.

No outstanding transactions are rated under this methodology and consequently, no ratings will change as a result of its retirement. Moody’s expects to continue following container ABS sector trends and developments and may in the near future consider the publication of a new methodology applicable to transactions backed by shipping container leases.

Source: Moody’s