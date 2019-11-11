Moore Maritime operating expenses tool launched

Moore has launched its Moore Maritime Index tool, enabling shipowners and advisers to analyse operating costs and revenues against a large global sample of vessels.

Moore, formerly Moore Stephens, has advised the Shipping and Maritime sectors for more than seven decades. Moore is regarded within the industry as a preeminent provider of advice and services. The Moore Maritime Index provides information on more than 1,500 vessels across more than 20 vessel types, covering these cost categories:

• Crew costs: wages, provisions and other costs

• Stores: lubricants and other store costs

• Repairs & maintenance, including spares

• Insurance

• Administration

Additionally, Moore Maritime Index provides exclusive information relating to vessels’ net income and dry docking/special survey expenses.

“Moore Maritime Index launches at a time when the sector is doing a good job of controlling costs. Data tells us that there are certain relationships and correlations that need to be investigated further in order to optimise operations,” says Costas Constantinou, Global Maritime leader, Moore.

“Through this new tool, we are pleased to provide basic analysis of vessel operating costs to all users for free, with additional benefits for subscribers. Alongside Moore’s acknowledged expertise in shipping and maritime, we believe that the Moore Maritime Index will quickly become the authoritative source for global vessel operating costs.”

Source: Moore Maritime