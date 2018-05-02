Moore Stephens: Building on Greek leadership

Moore Stephens continues to build on its leading position in the Greek shipping community. This year it is sponsoring the Athens-based maritime training institute Isalos and Greek shipping magazine Naftika Chronika. Shipping partner Richard Greiner was a member of the panel of experts at the Isalos World Trade & Commerce conference, which was held in London for the first time, in February.

The Isalos event attracted a strong gathering of familiar, established names from the Greek shipping community, as well as some newer, emerging ones. There will doubtless be a similar mix at the Posidonia exhibition and conference in Piraeus in June this year. Moore Stephens Piraeus have a stand at the exhibition and there will be a strong presence at Posidonia both from Moore Stephens Piraeus and the international shipping team

Source: Moore Stephens