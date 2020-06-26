More Cargo Movement Records Broken In Long Beach

Cargo movement records continue to fall at the docks in Long Beach, once again demonstrating this Port’s operational excellence and productivity. The latest feat is a “triple crown” – three separate terminals reaching new levels for ship-to-shore cargo moves.

Three terminals and the ILWU workforce have recently broken their terminals’ records for a single vessel call:

ITS on Pier G made 12,589 moves on 23,195 TEU for the NYK Swan.

LBCT completed 13,278 moves for 24,974 TEU on the COSCO Shipping Denali.

For the MSC Sveva at Pier T’s TTI, dockworkers transferred 17,080 containers – a total of 30,744 TEU for a terminal and Port of Long Beach record.

Source: Port of Long Beach