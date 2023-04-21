More Investment Dripping Through in the Newbuilding and S&P Markets

Activity was rather increased this past week, both in the newbuilding, as well as the S&P markets. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the dry market Chinese owners Shandong Shipping placed an order 10 x Kamsarmax at Jiangsu New Hantong with deliveries during end 2024 and 2025. The price reported is $33 mln. In Japan Tsuneishi received an order for 2 x Kamsarmax from Messrs Lauritzen Bulkers, deliveries expected during 2026. The vessels will be fitted with methanol dual fuel engines. In the tanker market, Thenamaris confirmed a letter of intent with Shanghai Shipyard, for 2 + 2 LR2 tankers to be delivered during 2025. The price level is believed to be around $63.5 mln apiece and the vessels will be scrubber fitted. UK based Union Maritime placed an order for 4 + 4 optional 18,500 dwt chemical tankers at Fujian Mawei . The vessels will be delivered during 2025 and are priced around $30 mln each”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “on the Panamax sector, the “Ying Hao 03” – 76K/2012 Hudong Zhonghua was sold for USD 18.5 mills. Greek buyers acquired the very modern Ultramax “Global Royal”- 61K/2022 DACKS for excess USD 34 mills. On the Supramax sector, we witnessed firm S&P activity, as more than half of bulk carries sales belonged to that sector. The “Asian Triumph” – 57K/2012 Cosco Zhousan was sold for high USD 14 mills. Furthermore, 3x Supramaxes, the “Montauk Eagle” – 58K/2011 Yangzhou Dayang, the “Newport Eagle” – 58K/2011 Yangzhou Dayang and the “Sankaty Eagle” – 58K/2011 Yangzhou Dayang found new owners for low USD 16 mills each. Finally, on the Handysize sector, the “Nord Setouchi” – 28K/2010 Imabari was sold for low/ mid USD 11 mills.

On wet S&P activity, on the VLCC sector, the “Princess Mary” – 306K/2004 Mitsubishi was sold for USD 51 mills to Chinese buyers. Moving down the sizes, clients of Navig8 acquired 2x Suezmaxes, the “Ridgebury Lessley B” – 158K/2013 Samsung and the “Ridgebury Elizabeth B” – 159K/2011 HHI for USD 101.5 mills enbloc. The Ice Class 1C LR2 “Aristoklis” – 114K/2017 Daehan found new owners for excess USD 68 mills. On the LR1 sector, the “Pike” – 74K/2008 New Times was sold for USD 22.5 mills basis surveys due within October 2023. The MR2 “Dee4 Elm” – 47K/2009 Onomichi changed hands for region USD 25 mills, while the 6-year older “Maersk Michigan” – 47K/2003 Onomichi was sold for high USD 14 mills. Last but not least, European buyers acquired the Ice Class 1A Small tanker “Patani” – 17K/2009 Jiangnan for USD 12.5 mills”, the shipbroker concluded.

Banchero Costa added that “in the drybulk the most relevant sale was probably the modern Ultramax GLOBAL ROYAL 61,000 dwt blt 2022 DACKS (bwts) which was reported sold to Greek Buyer (allegedly Latsco) for a price in excess of $34 mln. An en bloc deal of Supramax Crown 58 design changed hands; the ships are the SANKATY EAGLE – MONTAUK EAGLE – NEWPORT EAGLE 58,000dwt blt 2011 Yangzhou Dayang (bwts) for a price in the low/mid $16 mln each. The following vessels are inviting offers this week and we will be able to update you further next week: CHS SPLENDOR 170k dwt blt 2006 IHI (bwts fitted / ldt 21074mt), STELLA CHERISE 178k dwt blt 2010 SWS (bwts fitted), J HARMONY 28k dwt blt 2009 Imabari, CL EBISU 61k dwt blt 2014 Iwagi (bwts fitted / eco type m.e.) Activity in the tanker market keept very strong with the same amount of sales compared to 2022, but the values increased by 30% to 40% depending on the size.

Last week the market was predominantly focused in Product Tankers with the DEE4 ELM 47,000dwt blt 2009 Omonichi (pumproom) reported sold for $25 mln, the DI MATTEO 46,000 dwt blt 2009 Naikai (pumproom, BWTS and freshly SS-DD passed) sold for region $26 mln and the ODORI 46,000 dwt blt 2005 Shin Kurushima (pumproom) changing hands for $20 mln. For reference purpose the 5yr Baltic assessment for MR2 units stands today at $42.4 mln, the highest level recorded after the credit crunch. The bottom was reached twice at levels slightly below $21 mln, during the Winters of 2012 and 2016”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide