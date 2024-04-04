More Money for Transport: EU transport sector calls for a robust transport funding instrument to continue to play its strategic role for Europe

44 European transport organisations, representing the key spectrum of Europe’s transport network, operators and stakeholders, are again joining forces in a campaign to call the Council and the European Parliament for a robust transport funding instrument in the upcoming review of the Multi-Annual Financial Framework.

The transport sector is of strategic importance in responding to Europe’s geostrategic, environmental and capacity challenges. Recent and ongoing crises have proven once again that only with a strong, adaptable and innovative transport sector at its core, Europe will be able to respond effectively to massive disruptions, safeguard its supply chain sovereignty and ensure economic and societal growth and welfare. If Europe is to strengthen its resilience, be a leader in the shift to net-zero and finally, complete the Trans-European Transport Network, it must translate its words into deeds and reflect these ambitions in the new EU budget for transport.

The massive oversubscriptions of the current CEF transport budget underline once again that the ambitions and challenges of the transport sector are high, yet are not met with the necessary EU support. The take-away for European leaders and policymakers should be clear: this is the moment for Europe to reverse the trend of continued underfunding of the transport sector and set the bar high. An even stronger CEF for transport or likewise funding instrument is the best guarantee to deliver high EU added value, foster a level playing field across Europe and enable no regret investments.

“Based on the first results of ESPO’s new investment study, Europe’s ports have already investment needs for a total of more than 80 billion EUR for the next ten years! The investment pipeline of ports reflects the multidimensional role ports have nowadays. Ports are not any more these mere nodes in the maritime supply chain. Without vital ports it is impossible to secure energy, realise the green transition, safeguard cohesion, have sustainable and competitive agriculture, remain attractive for industry – in particular for the new net-zero industries – and have strong military capabilities. Ports are fully committed, but need European support to turn all goals and ambitions into a success.” says ESPO’s Secretary General Isabelle Ryckbost

Source: ESPO