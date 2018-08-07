More navigators set sail for U-Freight

The U-Freight Group Ltd (UFL), the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight services and logistics group, has promoted two key executives to a management team created almost a decade ago tasked with devising and implementing strategic initiatives to help move the company forwards.

The team, known as the Navigators, consists of a number of senior managers selected from various U-Freight national offices around the world, which gives the team in-depth experience and wide expertise.

Joey Cheung, assistant general manager, and Alex Wong, e-Commerce assistant general manager, both work for U-Freight Hong Kong, and have been promoted to the roles of vice president of the UFL Group and have joined the Navigators Team.

Both have served U-Freight for over 20 years, taking a variety of roles in both China and Hong Kong, as well as being heavily involved in developing the group’s increasingly successful e-Commerce logistics services over the last few years.

Comments UFL’s CEO, Simon Wong: “We saw the Navigators Team initiative as an opportunity to pool the experience of a number of senior executives from across the U-Freight Group to create plans and policies that would help increase the quality of our product offering to customers worldwide.

“All members of the Navigators Team are long-serving UFL managers whose selection is a reflection of the valuable contribution that they have made to the company’s development.

“U-Freight has always had a firm belief in promoting from within. Given the collective experience of both Joey and Alex, I’m sure that they are more than capable of helping the Navigators Team to drive forward our position in the various trades that we serve.”

