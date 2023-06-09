More Newbuilding Orders and Second Hand Deals This Week

Both the newbuilding and secondhand markets were rather active over the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “in tankers this week, Samsung announced contracts for two 158k dwt Suezmaxes for an unnamed owner, with the deliveries expected in 4Q 2025 and February 2026 respectively. CSSC Dalian Shipbuilding announced contracts for two 115k dwt LR2 product tankers for CMES Shipping, with both vessels set in deliver in 2026. It has been reported that Greeks have ordered two 50k dwt MR product tankers at K SB, with both vessels expected to deliver within 1H 2025. Hyundai Mipo announced contracting two firm 37k dwt Handysize product carriers for an unnamed owner, reported to be Algoma Central Corp, with the vessels set to deliver in 1Q 2025. Tune Chemical Tankers announced ordering two firm plus two optional Stainless Steel 16k dwt Chemical Tankers at Tersan Shipyard. Both vessels will be fitted with Methanol dual-fuel propulsion and the firm vessels will deliver with 2025”.

Meanwhile, “in dry bulk, it has been reported that Greig Maritime ordered two firm plus two optional 82k dwt open hatch bulkersat CSSC Huangpu Wenchong, with the firm vessels stated for delivery in 2025. COSCO Zhoushan took orders for two firm 63k dwt Ultramax bulk carriers from Clients of Alpha Bulker, with the vessels set to deliver in 2H 2025. In the gas carrier market, CSSC Dalian announced orders for two firm 174k CBM LNG Carriers from CMES Shipping, with the vessels expected to deliver in 2H 2026 and 1H 2027 respectively. In containers, Hyundai announced contracts for five firm LNG dual-fuel 15,500 TEU Containerships from Yang Ming Marine, with the vessels set to deliver throughout 2026. In car carriers, Grimaldi Group declared two optional 9,000 CEU PCTC’s at CSSC Shanghai Waigaoqiao, with the vessels to deliver in 2026. Finally, in General Cargo, Seacon Shipping ordered a firm 13.5k dwt General Cargo vessel at Maurakami Hide, with the vessel set for delivery in June 2025”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

In the S&P market, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that, in dry bulk, it was “another week with interesting sales in the dry bulk market: Substantial sales reported in the kamsarmax segment: the DANHIL 82,000 dwt 2012 Sungdong (BWTS fitted) is rumoured committed at $23.5 mln. Clients of Seatankers Management have sold to undisclosed Buyers three kamsarmax BCs SEA PROTEUS 81,000 dwt 2013 Wuhu SEA PLUTO 81,000 dwt 2013 New Century SEA VENUS 81,000 dwt 2013 New Century (all BWTS fitted) at $70.5 mln enbloc.

Very strong price at the auction sale for the modern-eco ultramax BC GREAT VENTURE 61,000 dwt 2019 DACKS (BWTS fitted): it seems that the vessel has been awarded to clients of Equinox Maritime, with the winning bid at $30.03 mln. The Japanese supramax BC NORD TREASURE 56,000 dwt 2014 Mitsui (BWTS fitted) seems sold to undisclosed buyers in excess of $21 mln. An Indonesian Buyer is rumoured behind the purchase of the MAGNUM FORTUNE 53,000 dwt 2009 Yangzhou Dayang and the MAGNUM FORCE 53,000 dwt 2008 Yangzhou Dayang at $25.8 mln enbloc. In the Handysize segment, the OHBS SUPER EMMA 37,000 dwt 2008 Saiki has been reported sold at $14.4 mln, whilst the SEASTAR ENDURANCE 33,000 dwt 2011 Zhejiang (BWTS fitted) seems committed at $11.6 mln”.

In the tanker segment, the shipbroker reported that it was a busy week on the VLCC front. “The most significant purchase of the week was made by DHT Holdings, buyer of the modern VLCC MARIA P. LEMOS 319,000 dwt 2018 Hyundai (BWTS and scrubber fitted – delivery Q3) for a price of USD 94.5 mln.

Two older vessels were bought instead by undisclosed buyers: GOOD NEWS 319,000 dwt 2002 Samho rumored sold at USD 43 mill and YIO 302,000 dwt 2005 Mitsubishi reported sold region USD 54 mln. J. Frederiksen’s Frontline has sold its Suezmax tanker FRONT NJORD 156,000 dwt 2010 Jiangsu (DD due 11/2023) to undisclosed buyers at USD 44.5 mln. MR segment saw the enbloc sale of four vessels: USMA, UZAVA, PILETENE, SALCGRIVA – all 52,000 dwt 2007 3 Maj (BWTS fitted, Ice class 1B and DD due Sept/Oct 2023) to undisclosed buyers at a price of USD 90 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide