More Newbuilding Orders and Second Hand Deals This Week
Meanwhile, “in dry bulk, it has been reported that Greig Maritime ordered two firm plus two optional 82k dwt open hatch bulkersat CSSC Huangpu Wenchong, with the firm vessels stated for delivery in 2025. COSCO Zhoushan took orders for two firm 63k dwt Ultramax bulk carriers from Clients of Alpha Bulker, with the vessels set to deliver in 2H 2025. In the gas carrier market, CSSC Dalian announced orders for two firm 174k CBM LNG Carriers from CMES Shipping, with the vessels expected to deliver in 2H 2026 and 1H 2027 respectively. In containers, Hyundai announced contracts for five firm LNG dual-fuel 15,500 TEU Containerships from Yang Ming Marine, with the vessels set to deliver throughout 2026. In car carriers, Grimaldi Group declared two optional 9,000 CEU PCTC’s at CSSC Shanghai Waigaoqiao, with the vessels to deliver in 2026. Finally, in General Cargo, Seacon Shipping ordered a firm 13.5k dwt General Cargo vessel at Maurakami Hide, with the vessel set for delivery in June 2025”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.
In the S&P market, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that, in dry bulk, it was “another week with interesting sales in the dry bulk market: Substantial sales reported in the kamsarmax segment: the DANHIL 82,000 dwt 2012 Sungdong (BWTS fitted) is rumoured committed at $23.5 mln. Clients of Seatankers Management have sold to undisclosed Buyers three kamsarmax BCs SEA PROTEUS 81,000 dwt 2013 Wuhu SEA PLUTO 81,000 dwt 2013 New Century SEA VENUS 81,000 dwt 2013 New Century (all BWTS fitted) at $70.5 mln enbloc.
Very strong price at the auction sale for the modern-eco ultramax BC GREAT VENTURE 61,000 dwt 2019 DACKS (BWTS fitted): it seems that the vessel has been awarded to clients of Equinox Maritime, with the winning bid at $30.03 mln. The Japanese supramax BC NORD TREASURE 56,000 dwt 2014 Mitsui (BWTS fitted) seems sold to undisclosed buyers in excess of $21 mln. An Indonesian Buyer is rumoured behind the purchase of the MAGNUM FORTUNE 53,000 dwt 2009 Yangzhou Dayang and the MAGNUM FORCE 53,000 dwt 2008 Yangzhou Dayang at $25.8 mln enbloc. In the Handysize segment, the OHBS SUPER EMMA 37,000 dwt 2008 Saiki has been reported sold at $14.4 mln, whilst the SEASTAR ENDURANCE 33,000 dwt 2011 Zhejiang (BWTS fitted) seems committed at $11.6 mln”.
In the tanker segment, the shipbroker reported that it was a busy week on the VLCC front. “The most significant purchase of the week was made by DHT Holdings, buyer of the modern VLCC MARIA P. LEMOS 319,000 dwt 2018 Hyundai (BWTS and scrubber fitted – delivery Q3) for a price of USD 94.5 mln.
Two older vessels were bought instead by undisclosed buyers: GOOD NEWS 319,000 dwt 2002 Samho rumored sold at USD 43 mill and YIO 302,000 dwt 2005 Mitsubishi reported sold region USD 54 mln. J. Frederiksen’s Frontline has sold its Suezmax tanker FRONT NJORD 156,000 dwt 2010 Jiangsu (DD due 11/2023) to undisclosed buyers at USD 44.5 mln. MR segment saw the enbloc sale of four vessels: USMA, UZAVA, PILETENE, SALCGRIVA – all 52,000 dwt 2007 3 Maj (BWTS fitted, Ice class 1B and DD due Sept/Oct 2023) to undisclosed buyers at a price of USD 90 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide