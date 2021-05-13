More on Vaccinations of Foreign Seafarers in the US

Additional third-party medical service providers (with whom the club is familiar) have now reported that Covid-19 vaccines may be made available in several select ports in the US for administering to foreign seafarers on vessels calling to those ports. It is said that certain ports in Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and California will have the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen (J&J) single-shot Covid-19 available for those purposes on select dates in coming weeks.

We refer to our 5 May 2021 news alert for factors to consider if members are approached about offering the vaccine to crew during US port calls. Members may also want to consult the fact sheets published by the vaccine manufacturers and approved by the US FDA and CDC. The fact sheets contain information for recipients and caregivers including the existence and duration of potential side effects. Translated versions of the fact sheets in many languages are available and may be printed from the FDA website – see the FDA’s information on the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Members may want to ensure that crewmembers wishing to be vaccinated review this information before receiving the vaccine.

As reported in our May 5 alert, the availability of a vaccine for foreign seafarers in the US depends on local requirements and continues to develop. Local requirements will also impact the practical arrangements associated with implementing a vaccination program during a US port call including whether the vaccine must be administered onboard or can be administered at an off-site location. Members are encouraged to liaise with local port agents and local medical service providers as well as usual club contacts for up-to-date information.

Source: The Standard Club