More than 20 international ships registered at Hainan’s Yangpu port

The number of international vessels registered at Hainan’s Yangpu cargo port increased to 22 units in 2020, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

Their total deadweight amounted to 3.55 million tonnes. Thus, that port has exceeded the plan for the year to register more than 20 vessels on international voyages with a total deadweight of 2 million tonnes.

In 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Yangpu container port experienced positive development dynamics. Ships visited this harbor about 21,000 times last year, which is almost 13% higher year on year. According to the newspaper, there has been a tendency in the port to increase the size of the vehicles it serves. Thus, ships with a tonnage of more than 1 tonne were moored in Yanpu 2,750 times, and ships with a tonnage of more than 3 tonnes – 945 times. These indicators increased by 38% and 46%, respectively, compared to the 2019 data.

The port area of Yangpu in China’s Hainan province last year approved 502 applications for registration of representative offices of companies, 90 of them related to shipping. The total number of enterprises registered in this industrial area with a special tax and customs regime has reached 640.

Yangpu plays a key role in the development of China’s transportation network. According to the plans of the Chinese government, by 2035 this port will become a key point for the distribution of goods traffic from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. It is expected that by 2025 Yangpu will become a major regional transport hub, through which up to 5 million containers per year will pass annually.

Source: TASS